Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill recreates ‘Tuhada Kutta Tommy’ with KJo and Sidharth Shukla during Sunday Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss OTT, which is being hosted by , is one of the most talked about reality shows these days. The show was launched last week and has been creating massive buzz ever since be it for its new format or the contestants. And while Bigg Boss OTT witnessed its first Sunday Ka Vaar today, the weekend episode came with a special surprise as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had graced the show.

To note, Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their sizzling chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since they had participated in Bigg Boss 13. While it is a treat to watch them in one frame, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called as SidNaaz, were seen recreating their mushy chemistry on Bigg Boss OTT. This wasn’t all. Shehnaaz also recreated her mushy act ‘Saada Kutta Tommy’ on the show and this time with Sidharth and Karan Johar. To note, her dialogue went viral on social media after Yashraj Mukhate created a video on it. In fact, and also made a video while performing on this dialogue.

Check out Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s pics from Bigg Boss OTT sets:

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently reminisced his journey on Bigg Boss 13 and stated that it wouldn’t have been the same without Shehnaaz. “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly!! Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course, meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar,” he added.

