Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty Kundra roots for sister Shamita Shetty ahead of the grand finale

It is just one day left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT and the audience can’t keep calm about it. The digital version of the popular reality show started with a bang in August and ever since then, the show has been grabbing a lot of attention. After an eventful journey and high voltage drama, the show, which is being hosted by , will soon be pulling its curtains down. And while there are speculations about who will be lifting the winner’s trophy, Kundra has come out in support of sister Shamita Shetty.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge shared a pic of her sister. Urging her fans to support Shamita, Shilpa wrote, “Let’s Do This #ShamitasTribe” along with heart emoticons. To note, Shamita is competing in the final race with Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Interestingly, Shamita has been among the most talked about contestants on Karan Johar’s show and her proximity with Raqesh has been grabbing a lot of attention.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post for Shamita Shetty:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT recently witnessed a mid-week elimination ahead of the grand finale as Neha Bhasin was evicted from Karan Johar’s show. Taking to her Instagram, the singer wrote, “I didn’t lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show. I will forever be grateful for Bigg Boss OTT who gave me an opportunity to show case my strength, my weaknesses, my vulnerability and all things that make me ME. Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey. Most importantly I want to thank my fans for the tremendous love and support that was showered on me. Love you all and see you on screens super soon. Need your love more than ever now”.

