Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty is proud of ‘tunki’ Shamita Shetty as she nominates herself to save Raqesh Bapat

Bigg Boss OTT has begun with a bang early this month and each contestant is trying its best to keep the audience intrigued. Amid this, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s proximity has been garnering a lot of attention on the show. The duo happens to be a connection on the show and is going strong with their equation. Interestingly, Raqesh and Shamita’s jodi recently made the headlines again after the latter tore the letter from her family to save Raqesh from elimination.

This happened during the nomination task wherein the connections had to make a sacrifice to save the other one. It was an emotional moment for Shamita as she herself tore the letter from her family and nominated herself for elimination. While her special gesture for Raqesh is grabbing a lot of attention, Kundra is proud of her little sister. As Shamita’s team shared the video on social media, Shilpa took to the comment section and wrote, “Sooooo proud my Tunki @shamitashetty_official” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s comment for Shamita Shetty:

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been strongly rooting for her sister on the popular reality show. She had even sent a special message to Shamita on Raksha Bandhan. In an audio message, Shilpa wished Shamita luck and asked her to play well. This isn’t all. Shilpa also informed Shamita that their mother is in good health and that everything is well with her. Shilpa’s voice message left Shamita emotional and she had burst out in tears.

