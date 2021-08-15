Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla reminisces his journey on BB13: It wouldn’t have been same without Shehnaaz

Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts when he had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He was not just one of the most popular contestants of BB13, but his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was also a thing. And while their equation continues to intrigue people, Sidharth stated that his journey on BB13 wouldn’t have been the same without Shehnaaz.

Interestingly, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly known as SidNaaz, will soon be seen on the recently launched Bigg Boss OTT which is being hosted by . And while Sidharth is excited to grace the digital version of the popular reality show, he also reminisced his journey on Bigg Boss 13. Talking about the same, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor stated, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly!! Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course, meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar”.

Interestingly, there have been endless speculations about SidNaaz entering the new season of Bigg Boss ever since the show was announced. And while Sidharth and Shehnaaz are set to enter Bigg Boss OTT, it will be interesting to see what twist they will bring on the show.

