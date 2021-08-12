Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house this weekend

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by ace filmmaker , has managed to be in the headlines in the first week. The digital version of show is grabbing the limelight with the fights among the contestants. And now to add more to the excitement among the fans, the makers have announced that Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill will be entering the house this weekend.

The video shows the old days of Shehnaaz and Sidharth when they were inside the house. Both were seen in season 13 and the actor had emerged as the winner of the show. It's from then that the chemistry of these two actors is entertaining the audience. They remain one of the most demanded contestants of the Bigg Boss. Even in the last season, Sidharth was seen in one of the episodes. The video captions, “It's Out!! Audience Ki favourite Jodi, the Bigg Boss fame sensational couple #SidNaaz to enter the house of Bigg Boss OTT.”

To note, for many days speculations were going on that both are coming on the show but official confirmation was not there. But now it is out and the popular Jodi is entering the show this weekend. It will be really interesting to see how the contestants react. A few days back, the makers had shared a poster and asked fans to guess it. Many had guessed right also.

This news was welcomed by their fans and they dropped a lot of heart emojis in the comment section. On the work front, both had been featured in music videos also. The songs had received an overwhelming response from the fans.

