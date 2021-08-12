Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill to make a special appearance on the weekend episode?

The reality show, Bigg Boss OTT started last weekend and the audiences are already hooked on the show. With unique features like 24 hours live streaming and being hosted by the Bollywood filmmaker , it is deemed to be one of the leading entertaining shows of the year. The show's contestants grabbed the limelight in the first few days with the nasty fights and arguments between contestants like Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to Shamita Shetty’s comments on Nishant Bhat.

As per the new post by the channel, the hit jodi of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla might enter the show in the upcoming weekend. As per the post, there will the entry of the boss jodi and they have created excitement by not revealing the name of the jodi. The post read, “#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favorite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai? Watch #BiggBossOTT ka naya episode, streaming now on Voot!”

There have been rumours about the entry of the audience's favourite couple Shehnaaz and Sidharth in the show. Reportedly, they will be making a grand entry in the show which might include a dance performance as well. The fans of the show are excited to see them on screens soon. The fans shared comments like ‘I cant wait to see the world most cutest and popular jodi #sidnaaz’ and another wrote, “It's sidnaaz” and many others dropped heart emojis.