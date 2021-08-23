Bigg Boss OTT: Suyyash Rai calls out host Karan Johar for his behaviour with Divya: ‘You aren't Salman Khan’

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss turned out to be a very volatile one with the epic showdown between the host and Divya Agarwal. There was a heated argument between them as Karan shuts her and tells her to understand the difference between contestant and host. Suyyash Rai shared his view on his behavior as he called him losers and tells him to not try to be like .

The situation occurred when Divya said that she wanted to nominate Karan for elimination. Karan brought up this conversation in the weekend episode, where Divya said that it was a joke. Karan snubbed her saying that if she cannot respect him, she should not take his name in the house. She tried to reply but he says that she is a contestant and he is the host, hence she should not try to forget the difference. He added that she should not try to play Bigg Boss with him as is not inside the house. Divya tried to justify her statement, but he shouted at her again for taking the wrong 'tone' with him. Divya apologized to him later.

Actor and singer Suyyash Rai took to Instagram to support Divya. He shared screenshots of his TV screen with Karan Johar in the frame. He wrote, “Dear Karan Johar, come let me burst your bubble. You aren't Salman Khan. Try talking sense.”

He added, “Never knew KJo is such a loser. Dear KJo, you fkin check your tone next time then expect others to speak with you nicely. And you better not point that finger of yours at Divya. Do all this with your Shamita (Shetty)."

He tagged Bigg Boss OTT host Karan in a post and wrote, "Filmein banao, wahin tak theek hai."

Suyyash also raised questions on Karan portraying Zeeshan as a misogynist. Zeeshan had said, “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho”, for which Karan had asked for an explanation. To this Suyyash Rai wrote on his social media post, “Ive felt so, so bad for Zee in today's episode. Poor chap, he didn't do anything wrong, literally anything !!!! And the way he was treated today. I am sorry but no one has gone there to take s**t from him (Karan Johar)... There is a way of tackling the situations, sirf host banna (only becoming the host) is not the game you gotta do justice to your post.”

Karan Johar is hosting the show for six weeks, till it is on the OTT platform, after this the show will be aired on television and the host will be Salman Khan.