Bigg Boss OTT Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the first episode of Karan Johar’s show
Bigg Boss OTT is one of the most awaited reality shows currently. The show with a slightly new format premiered on VOOT and audiences geared up to get enthralled by the entertainment that the brand is known to provide. Salman Khan’s name has been synonymous with Bigg Boss for a while now though the latest and shorter season of the reality show is hosted by Karan Johar. Audiences poured in their opinions for the contestants. Neha Bhasin was announced by the makers as the first confirmed contestant on the show.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Neha opened up about her decision of entering the Bigg Boss house for the first time. She said, “Lets just say leap of faith. They have been asking me for a few years and that kind of prompts you to think about it at least once. Starting with the last two years being the way they have been with Covid and lockdown, it has surely given me some time to contemplate that maybe I could think about doing it.” She further added, “So when I took the meeting and I spoke to the team, I liked the team - first let’s put it that way. When you like the makers and the way they pitch you something, it gets you thinking.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Fans have shown ecstatic reactions to the premiere episode of the show. Karan Johar has been hosting his popular chat show for over a decade and a half and has also acted as a host at many other platforms. How the drama unfolds in the latest season remains to be seen. 

