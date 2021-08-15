Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed becomes the first contestant to get ELIMINATED from Karan Johar’s show

After creating a lot of buzz, Bigg Boss OTT had launched with a bang early this month on Voot. Interestingly, the digital version of the show is being hosted by and has come with an intriguing ensemble of contestants. And after a dhamakedar first week, Bigg Boss OTT witnessed its first elimination wherein Urfi Javed was evicted.

Yes! You read it right. Urfi Javed is the first contestant to bid adieu to the popular reality show. Her elimination came as a shock not just to her but to everyone else in the house. While Urfi was heartbroken with her elimination, she felt that she for eliminated because of Zeeshan Khan as he had ditched their partnership and chose to go with Divya Agarwal. On the other hand, KJo also stated that although Urfi had come in her form in the last few days, she did fail to win hearts in the initial days of Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi’s sudden elimination left everyone emotional and she admitted having fun in the house before bidding adieu to everyone along with wishing them luck for their journey ahead.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT with Karan Johar came with an interesting grilling session wherein the ace filmmaker took the contestants on the radar for their performance during the week. This isn’t all. The Weekend Ka Vaar also had special guests gracing the show as Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made their way inside the house. While Urfi’s elimination left everyone shocked, it also came as a warning for everyone to be on their toes to secure a place in the house. It will be interesting to see what new twists will unfold on Bigg Boss OTT in the coming days.

