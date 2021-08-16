Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed expresses gratitude towards fans for ‘enormous support’ post her elimination

Bigg Boss OTT, which started on a great note last week, has been coming with a new twist every day. And after a great start, the popular reality show witnessed its first Sunday Ka Vaar episode with host . This special episode did not just come with some grilling sessions and reality checks by Karan Johar but the reality show also had its first elimination tonight. To note, Urfi Javed was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after the first week itself leaving her heartbroken.

While her elimination came as a shock for everyone, it also left the housemates teary eyed. However, post her elimination, Urfi took to her Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude towards the fans for their unconditional support. She shared a hazy selfie of hers with a goofy expression as her first post after her elimination. In the caption Urfi wrote, “Back home. Thank you for the enormous support! It was short and sweet! I’m talking about my journey” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s post after her elimination from Bigg Boss OTT:

To note, Urfi was nominated with Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat for elimination and was evicted on the basis of the audience’s votes. Meanwhile, Urfi had been quite disappointed with Zeeshan Khan’s behaviour towards her as he had broken his connection with her to be with Divya Agarwal during one of the tasks. The two even got into a nasty fight over this and Urfi accused him of backstabbing her.

