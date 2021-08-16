Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed feels her elimination is unfair; Asks fans for their opinion

Actress Urfi Javed is the first contestant to be eliminated from the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. But the actress feels that the eviction was not fair. She has shared a post on Instagram and also asked her fans to express their opinion. The actress wants to come back to the show as a wildcard.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Urfi wrote, “What do you guys think was my elimination unfair ? I think I deserved to stay more !” Known for her work in shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, she has also shared a bunch of pictures. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a purple printed saree with a blue blouse. As soon as she posted, fans started dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Talking to IANS, the actress has mentioned that she is very upset with her eviction. “I don't think I deserved it,” she added. She cannot seem to understand the reason behind her eviction. In her week-long stint, the actress has managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement. She even made a dress out of garbage bags which was a little shocking for all.

Along with her Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat were also nominated. The show is hosted by and it will be air for six weeks. Then it will return to television which will be hosted by . The contestants are constantly seen fighting for food and kitchen duties.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed becomes the first contestant to get ELIMINATED from Karan Johar’s show