Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed REACTS to Zeeshan Khan’s eviction: I appreciate BB’s decision

Bigg Boss OTT has been all about high voltage drama and endless fights. While the popular reality show has come with new twists every day, the big twist has been Zeeshan Khan’s sudden elimination. The actor was evicted recently after he got into an ugly physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. While many have called Zeeshan’s eviction unfair, former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has appreciated Bigg Boss’ decision to eliminate Zeeshan from the popular reality show and stated that karma played its role.

Talking about Zeeshan’s elimination, Urfi said, “I just want to say that karma makes you pay in this world only. Jaisi karni waisi bharni. Whatever he did to me, he got it back. Ab mere kaleje mein thandak padi hai. I saw him pushing Pratik. He clearly broke rules and I appreciate Bigg Boss’s decision. What is wrong is wrong”. To note, Urfi has been mighty miffed with Zeeshan after he broke his connection with her and went on to be with Divya Agarwal. As a result of this, Urfi was nominated for eviction and was eventually eliminated.

Meanwhile, Urfi has been singing praises for Pratik and called him one of the strongest contestants of the show. “I think he is one of the strongest contestants in the house. I don’t think he is playing any unfair game and his visibility in the house too is the strongest,” she added. On the other hand, Gauahar Khan has also expressed her views on Zeeshan’s elimination. She tweeted. “Bullshit !! Prateek n Nishant clearly pushed Zeeshan first ! Breaking every single property of the task has no repercussions?????? #unfair. Aggression was from both sides .. there’s been more aggression in recent seasons =. If eviction had to happen Pratik n Zeeshan both should go”.

