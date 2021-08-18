Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed says Zeeshan Khan ‘misbehaved a lot’: He was speaking ill about my character

In Bigg Boss OTT hosted by , Urfi Javed became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. In a recent chat with TOI, Urfi said that she still can’t get over the fact that she is the first contestant to be evicted. She said, “I am still dealing with the shock of being the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT.”

Urfi further said, “I have still not come to terms with the fact that I came out of the Bigg Boss house so soon.” Adding to it she mentioned, “If I analyze, I have given the most entertaining content, but I think I couldn't make a connection which is the format of the show. However, I am happy that people are sad with my eviction, both the contestants and the viewers and so much love is pouring for me in this short time.”

Urfi further mentioned that she was very confident about not getting evicted from the show for the first four weeks. She said, “When I had entered the show, I was confident that for the first four weeks I will not be evicted. The eviction never came to my mind only. In fact, I still cry inconsolably even though it's been three days to my eviction, as I feel really heavy emotionally at the moment."

Speaking about Zeeshan Khan, Urfi said, “He has misbehaved a lot, even on the day of my eviction he was speaking ill about my character. If given a chance to re-enter the show as a wild card in the future, I would definitely like to settle scores with him."

