Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood defends Divya Agarwal after a Twitter user calls her ‘undeserving winner’

Divya Agarwal was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT hosted by . A Twitter user cited a video of Divya ignoring the media after exiting Bigg Boss OTT house and wrote, “Undeserving winner for me. And what arrogance even after getting out of the house. Why would she not make a few seconds for the press and public?” Varun Sood replied to the user by writing, “Cause they jumped in front of the moving car. Plus we couldn’t tell them what the results were.”

In her latest interaction with Pinkvilla, Divya spoke about her win in the show. She said, “When I entered the house, I was confident of winning. Obviously, it came across as a little arrogant too, but everyone was a competitor and I had to scare them off. Being myself made me win the show.” She insists that leading a normal life was the biggest challenge on the show. Post the win on OTT, is she entering the Bigg Boss house with Salman Khan as the host? “I don’t know, even I am trying to figure things out. I am actually waiting for a call from the team and if they ask me to do it, I would do it,” she answered.

Cause they jumped infront of the moving car. plus we couldn’t tell them what the results were — Varun Sood (@VSood12) September 20, 2021

Divya further spoke about , who will be hosting Bigg Boss 15. She said, “Interacting with Karan Johar was huge and my first Weekend Ka Vaar really went bad. I don’t know. With Salman, I need to keep myself a little calm but that wouldn’t stop me from saying what I want to. My expressions are just natural and I can’t control them. So yes, Salman Khan, I love you, I respect you but I am sorry if I go wrong or rude.”

