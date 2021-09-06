Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood on girlfriend Divya Agarwal being ‘cornered’: People are now scared of her

It has been almost a month since Bigg Boss OTT commenced. The show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is the digital spin off to the popular television reality show Bigg Boss and the fun, entertainment, and high-voltage drama in the episodes have been keeping fans engaged. However, some viewers and fans have been feeling that the show has been biased with contestant Divya Agarwal. Recently, Divya’s boyfriend and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 fame Varun Sood opened up about the same and shared his thoughts with an online news portal.

Speaking exclusively to India.com about girlfriend Divya Agarwal on Bigg Boss OTT, Varun said that he feels like Divya is being cornered and isolated by other contestants as they know that she is a strong competitor and are scared of her. “I feel that it is very normal for people to isolate and corner a person who is very strong. That has been happening for a while. People have been talking shit behind her back and bitching about her because they all know that she is strong and has come from a background where she has won a similar show like this. People are now scared of her which is clearly visible. It’s okay. It’s a game,” Varun Sood said.

Varun further shared that Divya has adapted and survived well in the show despite having no connection. “Divya didn’t plan it to be like this but I think she has adapted beautifully to this. She is going to play the game alone. It’s been two weeks that she does not have a connection in the house. She is still surviving, still leading with votes. So her journey is commendable,” Varun said.

For the uninitiated, Divya’s ‘connection’ on the show was Zeeshan Khan, who was evicted two weeks back following an ugly fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

