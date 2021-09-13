Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood on meeting girlfriend Divya Agarwal inside the house: ‘She knew I’m proud of her’

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have been dating for more than two years. But it seems this year they are deemed to stay apart as firstly Varun Sood had to travel to Cape Town, South Africa for the stunt reality show and now Divya Agarwal is in the Bigg Boss house. Divya has been playing well in the house, but she also had faced a tough time she felt cornered by the contestants. On the weekend episode, the actress was visited by beau Varun Sood and she couldn’t hold her tears. He shared a picture from the visit as he wrote about his feelings when he saw her.

In the post shared by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun, the couple looked adorable as they were lost in each other’s eyes. He shared a beautiful picture of himself and Divya on social media as he said that he was very excited to see her in person after so long. He wrote that he could see her from the window as was waiting for his turn to meet her. He said that he was short of words when he saw her and his heart was beating very fast. Varun said that she could feel that he was proud of her inside the house, which made her very happy. They also shared a kiss with the glass parting between them.

He wrote, “I was sitting in an alley, looking at her from a small window. The moment i had to go in. I went blank , I didn’t know what do to. My heart was beating so fast. She saw me and she knew I’m proud of her. One last week left ! Lets make @divyaagarwal_official win this.”

See post here-