Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood takes to Twitter to respond to Pratik Sehajpal demeaning him in the BB house

Actress Divya Agarwal is one of the popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She is in the limelight because of her frequent fights with the contestant of the show, Pratik Sehajpal. Her boyfriend and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, Varun Sood has also joined the bandwagon and he gave an apt reply online as Pratik insulted him in front of his ladylove Divya Agarwal.

Varun shared a tweet on his social media account that he feels amused as he is so famous that he is talked about in the places he is not even present. He added that he will continue to work hard and let others abuse him. He wrote in the tweet, “Iss zindagi main itni mehenat kari hai...Jaha hum hai bhi nahi waha humare baatein hone lagi hai. Bachpan main sikha tha, hardwork is the key, main aage kaam karta rahunga while you stand there and abuse me. Peace.”

Peace — Varun Sood (@VSood12) August 10, 2021

For the unversed, the fight happened when Pratik hurled abuses at Varun, hearing which Divya Agarwal, who is Varun’s girlfriend, got upset and asked him to not bring up Varun. But the situation went out of control and a huge fight took place.