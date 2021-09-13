Bigg Boss OTT: What got Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal into a tussle?

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal has become good friends in the entertainment reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Both of them had left their prior connections for making a bond with one another. Neha is seen spending time with Pratik on various occasions and they are also supporting each other after the connections were removed. In the recent promos, the duo is seen fighting as Neha is seen pulling the t-shirt of Pratik as he tries to make her fall.

Over the past few weeks, the contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin have formed a good bond in the house. They are seen having fun and even talking about their personal life with each other. In the recent promo of the show, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin are seen getting into a fight as he tries to pin her down as she is seen jumping and using her full strength to get freed from his stronghold. She is seen pulling her t-shirt as he says that she has torn it. Nishant Bhatt is seen coming and trying to analyze the situation, but he walks away seeing them fight like kids.

There has been talks about the budding romance between Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin, as they have always been biased for each other. The two are often spotted indulging in physical playful fights and getting close with each other. Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal had earlier dumped their connections, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh to form a connection with each other. They are also often spotted having late night conversations with each other, talking about everything that’s happening inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

With the eviction of the contestant Moose in the weekend episode, now Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Divya Agarwal have made it to finale weekend.

