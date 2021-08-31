Bigg Boss OTT: Will the contestants take the chance to swap their present connections with Divya?

The house of Bigg Boss OTT is full of twists and turns as new surprises are introduced every day. With the news of a new entry in the house, there came a new twist as Bigg Boss offered the contestants a chance to swap their partners with Divya. As per the latest promos, a buzzer has been set up in the Bigg Boss house garden area, where the contestants who want to break their present connection can press the buzzer.

As per the latest announcement by Bigg Boss, this time even the girls have the option to form new connections and leave their present ones. The news has come as a shock for the boys of the house. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal decide to pull a prank on Neha Bhasin as Pratik goes towards the buzzer. Raqesh Bapat is surprised to see him going and tells Neha about this. It is seen that he is walking with Divya Agarwal as they are engaged in a conversation. Neha also comes out in the garden area and asks him to press the buzzer if he wants. He says, “Do not challenge me or I will do it”, to which Neha replies, “I challenge you”.

Later, Neha Bhasin is seen angry with Pratik for breaking her trust and throws things at him. She also tells him, “If you want to press the buzzer then do it, don’t be scared and be a man for making a choice.”