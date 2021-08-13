Bigg Boss OTT: Will Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat be able to maintain peace in the house? Find out

The latest season Bigg Boss OTT is creating all the hype for numerous audience members of the show. The contestants have created a buzz amongst the fans as the drama unfolds in the show. In the latest promo of the show released by Voot, Shamita Shetty could be seen crying as she broke down after a task. While Raqesh Bapat tried to console her.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh are emerging to be two of the most sought-after contestants of the show. The new boss man and boss lady of the house are the calmest connection. After the promo of Shamita breaking down post a task was released, several fans took to the comment section and expressed their opinions. Many fans came in support of Shamita and praised the actress’s commitment to the task.

While some people took to the comments to criticize the actress. One user wrote, “It’s just water yaar.. stop making this a scene.. when you know in previous seasons of bigg boss.. they have done worse than this. Stop creating an issue in every small thing,” a comment read. A few also called her ‘dramebaaz (drama queen)”.

Speaking at the Bigg Boss premiere earlier this month, Shamita mentioned that she was in two minds about participating in the show after Raj Kundra’s arrest. She said, “Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don’t stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached).”

