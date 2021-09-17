Bigg Boss OTT winner: Divya Agarwal and not Shamita Shetty to bag the trophy, declare fans

As the Bigg Boss OTT finale is around the corner, the speculations for the winner of the show are abuzz. The finalists of the show are Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Raqesh Bapat. All these contestants are strong players and it will be interesting to see who will be bagging the trophy for the hosted show. We had conducted a poll yesterday as we asked the audience to choose who will be the winner according to them. The results are out and they are truly surprising.

As per the results of the poll, the contestant that got the maximum number of votes was Divya Agarwal. Right after her, is Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Raqesh Bapat, further on the list. There is a strong competition between the ladies Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal, with the former getting 27% votes and the latter, leading by 54% votes. The audience has shown liking towards Divya Agarwal owing to her game and her strong personality in the show. The two actresses are often seen at loggerheads. In a previous episode after a major showdown, they were seen talking out their differences.