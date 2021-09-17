Bigg Boss OTT winner: Divya Agarwal and not Shamita Shetty to bag the trophy, declare fans

As the Bigg Boss OTT finale is around the corner, the speculations for the winner of the show are abuzz. The finalists of the show are Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Raqesh Bapat. All these contestants are strong players and it will be interesting to see who will be bagging the trophy for the Karan Johar hosted show. We had conducted a poll yesterday as we asked the audience to choose who will be the winner according to them. The results are out and they are truly surprising.

As per the results of the poll, the contestant that got the maximum number of votes was Divya Agarwal. Right after her, is Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Raqesh Bapat, further on the list. There is a strong competition between the ladies Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal, with the former getting 27% votes and the latter, leading by 54% votes. The audience has shown liking towards Divya Agarwal owing to her game and her strong personality in the show. The two actresses are often seen at loggerheads. In a previous episode after a major showdown, they were seen talking out their differences. 

The contestants Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Raqesh Bapat have got lesser votes. Raqesh received the lowest votes and it seems that the fans do not see much potential in him to become the winner. Nishant and Pratik are seen as equally strong contestants, who are shown as fearless and stating their opinions in every situation. The voting is still going on for the contestants and the final results will be declared tomorrow in the finale episode.

Anonymous : Definitely Divya is truely deserving for this... Strong woman with strong opinions
