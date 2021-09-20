Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal on BB 15: 'Though I'm scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing it'

Actress Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss OTT on last weekend as she defeated 4 other finalists on the show. Post the end of the show, people are curious to see her in the hosted show Bigg Boss 15. The actress revealed in an interview that she has not got a call for the show yet but would love to do it.

Divya shared in an interview with Etimes, “I haven’t got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relax mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15.”