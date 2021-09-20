Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal on BB 15: 'Though I'm scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing it'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal on BB 15: 'Though I'm scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing it'
Actress Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss OTT on last weekend as she defeated 4 other finalists on the show. Post the end of the show, people are curious to see her in the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 15. The actress revealed in an interview that she has not got a call for the show yet but would love to do it. 

Divya shared in an interview with Etimes, “I haven’t got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relax mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15.”

The actress also opened up on her boyfriend Varun Sood being her biggest strength when she was in the show. She said that Varun has always been very supportive and when she came out, she got to know how much he has been supporting her. Even when he came on the show for a few minutes, he spoke good things about her that boosted her confidence level to another height. She became confident that her family and friends are feeling proud of her outside with the way she was playing the game. She added, “My mom’s letter also boosted my morale. These things helped me to boost my courage and strength. Before that I was totally blank as I had no one to talk to or had no spirit to fight during the task. I was very low but after reading my mom’s letter and meeting Varun I was back in the game."

