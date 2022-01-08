Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal to grace BB15 sets: Going there for Karan Kundrra

The popular television reality show is almost approaching its finale and now Bigg Boss OTT winner Tejasswi Prakash is going to make an appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. In a recent interview with a news portal, Divya clearly said that she is going on the show for Karan Kundrra.

Speaking to ETimes, Divya shared, “It is a wonderful feeling because I got to experience it too. To go back to the house is lovely. It feels like it is calling you. I am going inside to support Karan Kundrra. There were a lot of things that need to be said about Karan and Tejasswi. So I will put across all that and give them some lessons, and reality check as a viewer.”

She further added that she is clearly going there for Karan. “I have seen Karan’s journey, I see how people are scared of him. I am really liking the way he is playing. Unlike my game, he is loved by everybody in the house. It’s a different take. Finally, I can relate to the game so I thought it’s time to go inside,” she added.

In a previous chat, Divya had shared that she’s happy with Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra’s game and she’ll be glad to see a winner from any of the three mentioned contestants.

In terms of work, after winning the Bigg Boss OTT trophy Divya unveiled a short film titled, The Box, which she has produced and acted in.