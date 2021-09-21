Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal reveals she learnt about Sidharth Shukla's demise moments before finale

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal took to her official social media handle and revealed that she learnt about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's demise moments before finale and it came as a shock to her. Divya called the late actor a “beautiful friend”.

The actress shared on her Instagram story, "Someone rightly said, "Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity. I heard about Sidharth Shukla's heartbreaking news moments before my finale. It was shocking and so numbing. His professional journey has taught me, inspired me and many others in the industry. A shining personality, loving son and a beautiful friend- that's Sidharth Shukla. Those we love don't go away, they always live through our memories and conversations." She also shared Sidharth's picture and wrote, "Thank you for everything Sidharth. You were truly loved and will be missed immensely. Rest in peace." Earlier, Shamita also shared a post on her gram during an ask me anything session where she said that life is unpredictable. She called Sidharth a sweet and charming guy and said her heart goes out to his family and Shenaaz.

For those unaware, Divya Agarwal and other contestants were inside the Bigg Boss OTT house when the incident took place. The 40-year-old actor passed away on September 02. The death of the actor came as a shock to his family, friends and his massive fan following. Numerous actors from the television industry paid tribute to the actor on their social media.