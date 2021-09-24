Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood confirms she's not part of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss OTT had ended a few days back and the actress Divya Agarwal was declared the winner. After the Karan Johar hosted the show, now the Salman Khan hosted show will be premiering very soon on the television screens. There have been speculations about Divya Agarwal making an entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. But her boyfriend Varun Sood had cleared all doubts as he addressed fan's query about her being a contestant on the show. 

In the grand finale episode of the reality Bigg Boss OTT, the contestants were given prize money and a chance to walk out of the show and enter Bigg Boss 15 directly. Out of all the contestants, Pratik Sehajpal decided to take the briefcase and exit the competition. Hence, Pratik was confirmed as the contestant for season 15 of the show. There are also speculations about the winner of the show Divya Agarwal entering the show as a contestant or making a special appearance in the upcoming season. But her beau Varun Sood has calmed the buzz as he shared on social media, “Why would she compete with people who she has already defeated???”

See the tweet here:

The show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan will premier on 2nd October. The complete list of the contestants has not been declared yet. But some contestants’ names for the show were disclosed in a press conference ahead of the show. The confirmed names are Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, and Umar Riaz, brother of Asim Riaz. It was also shared that Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also be part of the show.

