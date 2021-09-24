Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood confirms she's not part of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss OTT had ended a few days back and the actress Divya Agarwal was declared the winner. After the hosted the show, now the hosted show will be premiering very soon on the television screens. There have been speculations about Divya Agarwal making an entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. But her boyfriend Varun Sood had cleared all doubts as he addressed fan's query about her being a contestant on the show.

In the grand finale episode of the reality Bigg Boss OTT, the contestants were given prize money and a chance to walk out of the show and enter Bigg Boss 15 directly. Out of all the contestants, Pratik Sehajpal decided to take the briefcase and exit the competition. Hence, Pratik was confirmed as the contestant for season 15 of the show. There are also speculations about the winner of the show Divya Agarwal entering the show as a contestant or making a special appearance in the upcoming season. But her beau Varun Sood has calmed the buzz as he shared on social media, “Why would she compete with people who she has already defeated???”

See the tweet here:

Why would she compete with people who she has already defeated??? — Varun Sood (@VSood12) September 23, 2021