Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal says she doesn't need a Karan Johar film to 'showcase her passion'

Bigg Boss OTT came to an end last weekend by declaring its winner Divya Agarwal. On the show Divya got into a heated argument with the host in the first Sunday Ka Vaar episode as he reminded her that she was a contestant and he was the host. The actress also had several fights with other contestants including Shamita Shetty and singer Neha Bhasin.

Now, in a recent interview, Divya was asked if she was worried about getting into bad books of Karan and will it affect her future film prospects with him due to the arguments on the show, to which the Bigg Boss OTT winner said that she doesn’t need a Karan Johar show to showcase her talent and she is confident about her work.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Divya said, “I am confident that as an artist, I will never starve to death. Acting is my profession and I am passionate about it. But it is not necessary that I can showcase my passion only in a Karan Johar film.”

Divya added, “I have nothing to do with how much my passion resonates with people, whether it is a hit or flop. I am doing what I want to. It doesn’t matter if it is a Karan Johar film or a regional film or a short film. If I have to get a film by impressing someone, the audience can see everything. They will criticise me if I can’t act, no matter how many films I get.”