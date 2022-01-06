Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is supporting THESE 3 contestants from BB15; Find out

Drama, fights, and controversies are at their peak as Bigg Boss season 15 is heading towards the finale. The competition is getting intense day-by-day and now in a recent interview, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has extended support to her favourite contestants in the house.

Speaking to ETimes, Divya shared that she is very happy with Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra’s game. “I am quite happy with Tejasswi, Umar and Karan’s journeys. They have always been my favourites.” Divya further said that she'll be glad to see a winner from any of the three mentioned contestants.

The TV actress also shared how her life post Bigg Boss OTT journey changed. Divya said people appreciated how she played, saw a different side of hers, which is what she exactly wanted. “People should learn something from the journey. I don’t take reality shows as I have to earn something and leave. For me, it is about showing my personality in Indian reality shows and if they help you and inspire you. It has been great since Bigg Boss OTT, my personality, my acting career…it has been amazing,” said the actress,” she added.

After winning the Bigg Boss OTT trophy Divya unveiled a short film titled, The Box, which she has produced and acted in.

Apart from that, a few months back, Divya spoke to Pinkvilla about her marriage plans with BF Varun Sood and said, “Yes, of course. When we got into a relationship, we obviously thought of that only. Varun and my ideology is not like dekhte hai, pehle yeh karte hai, woh karte hai. That’s not there, it’s very simple. I like you, and I’ll marry you. In my dictionary, there is no relationship that doesn’t reach till marriage. So when we met, we obviously had a word on it, but then we had some goals as a couple - that we have to be a team, earn together, buy a house, buy a nice car, do everything possible for the future, and then we will take that step.”