Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal thanks everyone for her win: Today all our efforts are worth it

Divya Agarwal has made history by winning the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. She lifted the trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh. Nishant Bhat was declared the first-runner up and Shamita Shetty was in the top 3. Divya is known for being a competition beast as she had previously won MTV Ace of Space and was also one of the finalists of Splitsvilla 10. The actress was trending after the winner’s name was declared.

Divya thanked everyone who supported her and showed support throughout this journey. Sharing the video of the show, the actress writes, “And here comes the winner of Biggboss OTT. We did it guys. We cried with her we laughed with her we danced with her during her morning dances we got nervous when she got nominated we celebrated when she aced her tasks and today all our efforts are worth it as today our reality queen our sherni brings the BBOTT Trophy home. Thankyou each one of you who has been a part of this journey of six weeks. Thankyou for showering so much love.”

Many celebrities also wished her congratulations in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “We kneww knew knew it.” Another writes, “love you divya”.

Click here to view the video:

Her boyfriend Varun Sood celebrated her win and shared the pictures on his Instagram handle. The actress cut a cake and raised a toast. Sharing a short clip, Varun wrote, “Proud of you”. To note, Pratik has become the first confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss 15. He chose to opt out of the winner's race.

Also Read: WATCH: Varun Sood celebrates Divya Agarwal's thumping win in Bigg Boss OTT; Says 'Proud of you'