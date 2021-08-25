Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan evicted; Shares PICS of his injury after fight with Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting with each passing day. Be it the bonds that have already started forming or the fights; everything has gotten the viewers on the edge of their seats. Recently, one of the show's promising contestants, Zeeshan Khan, was evicted after he got violent with fellow contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat during a task.

Zeeshan Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT house on Wednesday. The actor was sent home as a result of his violent behaviour during a task, and now Zeeshan has taken to his Instagram to share some shocking pictures. Taking to his Instagram, Zeeshan shared few shirtless pictures of him where he can be seen showing the injuries on his chest and hand. In the first picture, the evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant just stood straight with a cut on his chest, In the next picture, he showed his injury on the wrist, and the third picture was a closeup of his wrist injury.

Take a look:

Footage from inside the house shows a shirtless Zeeshan snatching away flags from Nishant's hands even as Pratik tried to stop him. After Pratik and Nishant protested against Zeeshan's behaviour, they begin pushing each other away. Bigg Boss then announced that Zeeshan would be evicted from the house. His friend, Divya Agarwal, was seen telling him to stay calm. After returning home, Zeeshan took to Instagram to share pictures of the injuries he had suffered.

