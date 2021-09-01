Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan feels disappointed with host Karan Johar for not listening to his side of story

Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the previous week. The actor was earlier targeted in the weekend episode by host for his misogynist comment on Akshara Singh. Zeeshan recently broke his silence on the matter as he said that Karan does not know his side of the story and wished that he was given a chance to explain. But in the episode, he was asked to sit at the backside and was not allowed to speak.

The actor was put in a tough spot by Karan Johar as he said that his comment 'ladki ho toh daayre mein raho’ reeked of ‘misogyny and chauvinism’. Zeeshan tried to state his point but was Karan snubbed him saying that it was ‘not worth buying at all’. He felt that it was an injustice to him to not understand his reasons.

The Bigg Boss OTT ex contestant shared his views with Bollywood bubble, “Mujhe khaali is cheez ka dukh hai, ke mera bhi mujhe side rakhne diya jata, meri bhi side of the story sunn li jaati, maybe Karan sir ka mindset kuch our hota. Maybe, unka perception mere bare mein kuch our hota. (I only feel bad that I could also have been allowed to keep my side of the story. Karan sir's mindset could have been different had my side of the story too been heard. Maybe his perfection of me would be different)."

He added, “But, it’s okay, I have no hard feelings. I think he did his job as a host, I did my job as a contestant. Baaki toh logon ko sab dikh hi raha hai (Rest people are watching). They know what is right what is wrong.”

A day after the incident, Zoom had reported about him discussing the incident. Zeeshan had said, "I was termed a misogynist because of that one sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed." Millind added, "You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?"