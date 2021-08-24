Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan feels Karan Johar is biased for accepting Shamita’s apology & ignoring his plea

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode was different from the previous episodes. The host of the show was seen taking a class of the contestants for their behaviour in the house. Karan Johar was seen scolding Zeeshan, Divya Agarwal and others. He has called out Zeeshan Khan on his comment on Akshara on the lines of misogyny. Zeeshan and Millind share in a conversation that they feel KJo is biased.

In the weekend episode, it was seen that Karan Johar had asked Zeeshan to sit at the back and not with everyone. He was not allowed to speak and his apology was also completely ignored. He was not given a chance to explain his situation also. After the episode, Zeeshan was seen talking to Millind Gaba as he said that he felt the decision was unfair and he was not given a chance. He said, “I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence, and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed.”

Millind Gaba agreed with him as he said, “You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?” Zeeshan added, “Because all the boys are misogynist.”

Millind also said that Shamita Shetty abused Nishant and her apology was accepted by Karan Johar. But when Zeeshan said sorry it was ignored and not accepted. Zeeshan stated that he found my reasons convenient and he ignored all the stuff Akshara said to him. To this Millind replied that he found him biased and Zeeshan also agreed with him.

The following night Zeeshan is seen getting an anxiety attack due to the incident, Milind Gaba and Divya Agarwal come to his assistance. He throws up and Milind helps him to the medical room.

