Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan makes dashing entry in bathrobe, Karan Johar reminded of Ranveer Singh

Bigg Boss OTT is grabbing all the eyeballs ever since it was announced. The show is all set to premiere tonight, August 8, and before the show premiers, Voot is taking to their Instagram handle to share a little glimpse of what the premiere episode is going to look like. Earlier, they shared a sneak-peak of ’s sizzling performance, and now we can see another video of Zeeshan Khan making a dashing entry and interacting with .

Bigg Boss OTT is going to be hosted by non-other than Karan Johar, who could be seen calling the confirmed contestant Zeeshan Khan on the stage. A few months back, the Kumkum Bhagya actor was in the headlines for wearing a bathrobe to the airport. Well, he tried to pull that stunt again as he wore a bathrobe and came on the stage. This made Karan Johar question him that would he wear a bathrobe and enter the Bigg Boss OTT house too? On this, Zeeshan removed his bathrobe and threw it in the audience. His energy and vibe reminded Kjo of .

Check it out:

Well, even Karan Johar said that he could totally feel his vibe. We are sure that Zeeshan Khan will raise the entertainment quotient in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

It was only today; the makers confirmed that Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia is all set to enter the house.

How excited are you to watch this Kumkum Bhagya actor in the house? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

