Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan OPENS UP on mid week elimination, says ‘I have won hearts’

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT’s premiere, the reality show has made viewers glued to their screens. From exciting tasks to heated arguments, each day the show brings something new for viewers to binge on. Speaking of which, recently, contestant Zeeshan Khan’s mid week elimination became the major topic of discussion among the fans of the show. For the unversed, Zeeshan was abruptly eliminated from the house for his angry conduct. The contestant was seen pushing housemates during a heated conversation.

Now, in a recent conversation with News18, Zeeshan opened up about his mid-week elimination. The former contestant believes that he is already a winner. According to Zeeshan, he has managed to win many hearts outside in the real world and that is his true trophy. He said, “I am already a winner. I went in to win hearts. I won almost everyone’s hearts inside and outside. So, that’s the real trophy and I have picked it up. Had I been in the house, I see myself picking up the trophy because I aced every task. So, find a better competitor than me who is worthy of the trophy then will talk.”

During the same conversation, Zeeshan also mentioned that he continued to maintain his cool for being focused on the given task, However, he ended up being provoked by fellow co-contestants. “I did maintain my cool. I was still focused on the task. But that wasn’t the case for my competitors. But again, who am I to say anything about that. Let the audience speak on that because they have a better view from the outside. I was basically focusing on the task,” he added.

Zeeshan reportedly is left upset by his mid-week elimination for he did not get an opportunity to explain his side of the story. However, when asked if host had been unfair towards him. The contestant explained, “I think Karan Johar’s perspective would have been different, had he heard my side of the story as well. Who am I to say he was fair or unfair? The show puts us all in a stressful environment. It happens, I don’t blame him for anything. What is fair/unfair is not something that a person like me should be deciding. I entered the house as a contestant with no powers and came out winning lots of hearts. So I think if I have won hearts, the people know what I have done and they can better decide what is fair/unfair.”

The latest digital edition of the show is streamed on the OTT Voot App for the first six weeks, before premiering on the television screens. The show was launched on August 8 and ever since then it has amassed major attention from viewers.

