Bigg Boss OTT's Prateek Sehajpal talks about ex Pavitra Punia: ‘She never wanted to speak to me again’

The Bigg Boss OTT has commenced from Sunday night. The show is hosted by producer-director . Among the numerous contestants on the reality show, Prateek Sehajpal is one of them. He has been part of the reality show Love School Season 3. He recently opened up about his previous relationship with Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia. He spoke about their relationship with Hindustan Times and also reacted to getting her to the show as a wild card entry.

The fitness enthusiast and actor, shared, “There is nothing to hide. We were in love, now we have moved on after the break-up. Both of us are happy in life. We have both worked hard to reach where we are in our lives. We have moved on. Both of us have the right to stay happy. I am okay with that (discussion around her). What can contestants do? They cannot shoot me. Even if they shoot me, I am bulletproof.”

On being asked about his reaction if she is brought as a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss OTT, he said that he will see, what happens then. He said he has done nothing wrong to her and she also has not wronged him in any manner. He shared that he does not know how it will be, but he is sure that it will be fun.

Talking in detail about her, Prateek revealed that they have only said the truth about each other. He said that she is aggressive, so is he. Both are possessive and psychotic. They loved each other, now they are done with it and moved on in their lives. He said, “What I will do is take her to the mandap, holding her hand and tell Eijaz bhai ‘Lo bhai shadi kar lo, tumhari sampatti hai tum rakho humein kuch nahi’”.

He also talked about their breakup and that they never really met after the break-up. In fact, his break-up was on such a note that he revealed he tried a lot to contact her. Prateek said, “I am a person who gets attached to people soon and gets very difficult to get detached. I am either zero or hundred, when I have given my 100 per cent in a relationship, it gets difficult for me to detach from the person. I tried to contact her but she was unavailable and she never wanted to speak to me again. I think, we met once when I went to her place to pick my stuff. I do not know how it is going to be.”