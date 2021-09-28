EXCLUSIVE: Raqesh Bapat on Sidharth Shukla's demise: It was a shocker, taught me something very important

The industry lost a gem of an actor, Sidharth Shukla, a few weeks ago. This news did not just leave his fans but also Bigg Boss OTT contestants in a state of deep shock. Actor and Bigg Boss fame Raqesh Bapat who was unaware of the heartbreaking news until the last day of the show expressed how he along with other fellow mates were in a state of total shock after learning of Sidharth's untimely demise. "We learned of Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on the last day of our stay in the Bigg Boss house and were in a state of disbelief," said Raqesh. The actor further expressed how this unfortunate incident has made him ponder upon how unpredictable life is and instead of spewing hatred, it's so important to spread kindness.

"We all in the house just recollected all the fights, unnecessary arguments and thought it over! Why were we all fighting?! Why was all the chaos about?! Life is so unpredictable and nobody knows what's kept in store for all of us. Today is so important and we would rather be nice instead of indulging in fights, mudslinging, etc. We all somehow we're on the same page and felt that just to win a trophy, all the fights, arguments, the negativity that took place was so unnecessary, it all suddenly felt flat," said Raqesh.

"It's just important to be nice and live in the present, live in today. I felt bad, sad and was angry too for all the fights and arguments that happened in the house. Sidharth's demise made me realize that how we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow and hence all the chaos, hatred is not needed and rather we just need to spread happiness, for nobody knows what life has planned for them. It's time everybody stops being envious. Is all of the mess even worth it?!" Raqesh stated. Just a few weeks before Sidharth's demise, the actor along with Shehnaz Gill had entered the BB OTT house to interact with Raqesh and other housemates.