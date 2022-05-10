Bigg Boss’s Rajiv Adatia on being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: It’s a one of a lifetime kind of opportunity

Rajiv Adatia became a popular name in the entertainment industry with his entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. He is like a brother to Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, who has been supporting Shamita inside the Bigg Boss house. As per the recent developments, he will be soon be seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. He is very excited to be part of the show and talked about it in an interview with Etimes.

Rajiv shared, “As soon as I posted it on my social media, people from all over started sending me good wishes. After getting out of the Bigg Boss’s house, I immediately signed this show. When this offer came my way, I thought that it is a one of a lifetime kind of opportunity and I should not miss it. People saw a side of me in Bigg Boss and now it is time for me to do something different,” he says.

Rajiv shared that he is an adventure lover and also talked about his fears. He said “I love all the craziness in life. Right from skiing to ziplining, I have done it all. But here, this would be different but I like the adrenaline rush. But having said this, I hate creepy crawlies. But I know that I will have to do it. This show is all about facing your fears. I want to see how much can I take. I am sure that I will evolve as a person. And overcoming fear in life is something which makes a person stronger.”

Apart from Rajiv, television actors Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and Rubina Dilaik will also be a part of the show.

