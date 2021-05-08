Bigg Boss star Rashami Desai joins Cardi B’s Up dance challenge; Shefali Bagga & Mahhi Vij REACT

TV actress Rashami Desai took to her Instagram handle to post a video of herself attempting Cardi B’s Up challenge. Take a look at how her friends reacted.

American rapper Cardi B’s song Up has taken over the charts and social media turned the track into a challenge. Over the weeks, countless people have posted videos of themselves imitating the rapper’s popular dance moves from the music video. Last month, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a clip of herself attempting the challenge and her video instantly caught the attention of netizens as she grooved to the popular track. Now, is also taking the internet by storm for a video she posted.

In the video, The Television actress can be seen donning an all blue outfit, consisting of a Bardot crop top and matching mini-skirt. She paired her look with minimalistic makeup and racked a messy hair look. She also opted for white stilettoes to complete her look. The star joined in on the ongoing trend by dancing to the hit song. Fans were stunned after witnessing the diva nail the track and took to the comments section to drop compliments. Rashami’s friends also commented under the post to show their appreciation. Dalljiet Kaur, Mahhi Vij, and Shefali Bagga dropped a stream of fiery emojis.

Take a look:

Rashami has starred in numerous shows including Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. The actress made her TV debut with Ravan and shot to fame with Uttaran. The star also participated in Bigg Boss 13 and garnered her fans’ love and support as she made her way to the grand finale.

