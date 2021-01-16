Bigg Boss Talent Manager Pista Dhakad passes away; Devoleena, Himanshi Khurana and others offer condolences

Celebrities including Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani, Sayantani Ghosh also offered their condolences on the sudden demise of Pista Dhakad.

Talent manager of Bigg Boss, Pista Dhakad, passed away in a road accident on Friday evening. The unfortunate incident occurred after the shooting of Weekend Ka Vaar. Pista along with another team member of the show was going home on her Activa. She met with an accident while on their way back home. As per reports, her two-wheeler slipped and fell into a hole due to darkness and suddenly a vanity van came from behind and ran over her unknowingly.

Celebrities have paid their respect on the sudden demise of Pista. Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “What the hell is going on i have no clue...Oh god pista i have no words to express my grief the pain...pistu we spoke just last night..i love you baby..Life is indeed a bitch and unpredictable...Rest in peace my girl..I am going to miss you my pista badam..I am going to miss you...Condolences and strength to her family & friends.” Himanshi Khurana wrote, “RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain.”

Vikas Gupta also offered his condolence and shared series of pictures with her on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Rest in Peace #Pista There’s a lot inside but nothing seem to come out. Just want to tell you - Where ever you are ? You did well - Thankyou for being you in some of our lives - Vikas Gupta.”

Hiten Tejwani, Somi Khan, Sayantani Ghosh and others also commented on Vikas’s post.

Pista Dhakad was part of Endemol Shine India and was serving as a talent manager since a long time. She had also worked on the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Voice.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter the house as Vikas Gupta’s proxy?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×