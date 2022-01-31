For Bipasha Basu, not Tejasswi Prakash but Pratik Sehajpal is the 'winner' of Bigg Boss 15

Pratik Sehajpal may not win the show Bigg Boss 15 but he has surely many hearts. He has been trending on social media and many celebrities have also shared their views on their social handles. Well, this season, Tejasswi Prakash has won the show and took the prize money with her. Pratik was declared the first runner-up. However, many lauded Pratik for his journey and asserted that he was the ‘deserving winner’. Among them is Bipasha Basu who had earlier also mentioned that he is her favourite contestant.

The actress also showed her support for Pratik. After the finale, she took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Pratik. Along with the picture, Bipasha wrote, “God bless you @pratiksehajpal You are a complete winner.” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta wrote, “You won millions of hearts with your honesty and rawness in the show. You deserve wonderful things in life . You should be very proud of yourself and of your journey . It was a pleasure to watch you . Stay blessed and happy . #PratikSehajpaI”

Kamya Panjabi took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “#PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved ur journey n ur passion towards the game n the show! Stay blessed, lots of love n blessings for ur future @realsehajpal”

Take a look here:

After coming out of the show, Pratik thanked everyone for their support and wrote, “Love you PRATIKFAM I have Earned you all as my Family for Life and that’s my WIN God Bless”.

