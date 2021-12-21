Birthday girl Karishma Tanna celebrates her ‘happiness’ with fiancé Varun Baghera; PICS

Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the television industry and she has been part of numerous projects over the years. The actress recently came into limelight with the news of her engagement with beau Varun Bangera. On the special day, Karishma shared pictures from her intimate birthday celebration with Varun.

Karishma posted pics from her midnight celebrations with fiancé Varun in which she is seen seated in an open area along with a chocolate cake in front of her. On the cake it is written, “Happy Birthday Karishma”. She captioned it as, “Happiness Thanku V”.

Karishma also reshared Varun’s birthday post for her on her Instagram story with a heart. He shared a cute picture with her wherein he is seen planting a kiss on her forehead while they pose for the selfie. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Love.”

The star received a lot of wishes on her post. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Babyyyy happy bday”. Ekta Kapoor commented, “Happie bday”, Rajit Dev wrote, “Happy birthday @karishmaktanna”, Aamir Ali also dropped a heart. Fans of the actress wished her and dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna featured in a special dance track, 'Basanti' in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which had Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The song was appreciated by everyone. The actress has been part of some of the biggest reality shows of India like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 10.



