Birthday girl Shamita Shetty cuts the cake with the paps to mark double celebration post Bigg Boss 15 finale;

Shamita Shetty has been all over the news these days, courtesy her stint on Bigg Boss 15. The actress was one of the most talked about and strong contestants on the popular reality show and she had win millions of hearts with her game. And while BB15 is over, Shamita has another reason to celebrate as she is turning a year older today. Interestingly, Shamita made sure to celebrate the double occasions with family and was even seen cutting the cake with the paps.