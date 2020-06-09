Birthday Special: Karan Wahi's adorable PICTURES with girlfriend Uditi Singh are cuteness personified

Happy Birthday Karan Wahi: As the Dill Mill Gayye actor turns a year older, here are some cute pictures of him with his ladylove Uditi Singh that will melt your heart. Take a look.

Karan Wahi is one of the hottest and cutest actors in the entertainment industry. With his dimple-licious smile, he has made many hearts skip a beat. Karan started his acting career with a youth-based TV show remix in 2004, and his cuteness made him a star instantly. He has been a part of the showbiz world for almost one and a half-decade now, and his popularity is just rising with each passing day. Not only the small screen, but the handsome hunk is spreading his charm on the big screen and in the digital space as well. Yes, Karan has taken the Bollywood and OTT route to spread his magic everywhere.

It would not be justified to call Karan just an actor, as he has proved his mettle in all spheres, and deserves the title of an 'entertainer.' From being an actor to being a successful host to featuring in music videos, Karan has stayed true to his desire to explore and experiment. While Karan is rocking in his professional life, his personal life is also on a top-notch. The actor is in a happy and content space with the 'special one' in his life. Yes, we're talking about Karan's ladylove Uditi Singh.

Today is Karan Wahi's 'Happy Wala Birthday, and to wish him a special one, we will take a look at some of his adorable pictures with his girlfriend. Yes, Karan is turning a year older today, and what better than celebrating this special day with the 'love of his life'! Karan made his relationship official with Uditi at the start of this year, i.e. on January 7, 2020, on his Instagram handle. Since then, there has been no stopping for the lovebirds, and they have been blessing everyone's feeds with lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic time. The duo has been dating for nearly a year now. Uditi lives in London and buzz is that the actor often flies to London to meet her. She is originally from Chandigarh.

The cutesy couple is totally, madly, completely, and crazily in love with each other, and their social media posts are proof of that. While the duo has no plans to tie the knot soon, they are enjoying this happy phase in their lives. So, as Karan has found his 'Juliet' Uditi, here's an ode to their beautiful love story on Karan's birthday.

Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh's romantic pictures:

1. A couple that laughs together, stays together

2. Twinning, chatting and still following the social distance norms like a pro!

3. Because outings with 'bae' are the best

4. When he smells 'soo good' that you want to stick around always

5. Cause we too are 'lost in each other's eyes.'

7. When you want attention, but baby is too busy reading memes!

8. Dinner dates with 'bae' are just perfect

9. The late night walks with your dear one are just blissful

10. Super hot together, aren't they?

11. Leaning on him, cause he's always there to hold her

12. Where Karan lost his heart to the lady, and we understand why!

Karan are Uditi make an immensely cute pair, don't they? Their pictures are filled with love, passion and compassion for each other. Here's wishing the Hotti of TV, Karan Wahi, a very Happy Birthday!

