Biss Bogg 15: Anusha Dandekar to Nia Sharma, check out celebs we'd like to see as wild card entries

Controversial show Bigg Boss is very popular among the viewers. The celebrities who are locked inside the house are entertaining the audience a lot. Right from their fights to love being blossom, the show has everything. Till now 14 seasons have been aired and currently, 15th season is going on. This year-Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian have participated in the show.

Ieshaan Sehgaal is the latest contestant to be evicted. Miesha Iyer was evicted from the host in the previous episode. Well, both became the talk of the town as they were often seen getting romantic with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In one of the episodes, they kissed each other despite the camera zooming in on them. Well, as one month has passed and some wild card entries are also seen in the show. But still, there are some celebrities whom we would like to see in the show.

Anusha Dandekar: She is ex girl friend Karan Kundrra. Though the actress had said no to the show but still fans want to see her inside the show.

Nia Sharma: The actress was seen as a guest contestant in the OTT version of the show. She may add more excitement as the actress is very vocal.

Nakuul Mehta: The actor has not participated in any reality shows and we would like to see him on the show too.

Divya Agarwal: She is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. The actress played really well in the game and may give a tough time to the contestants inside.

Karan Patel: The actor has been approached by the makers and he has every time declined it. But it will be really interesting to see him.

