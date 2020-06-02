Blackout Tuesday: Hina Khan joins the movement and shows support for protests over George Floyd's death

Hina Khan has expressed her solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement just like many other celebs from the entertainment industry. This movement has been organized for protesting against George Floyd's death under police custody.

The death of George Floyd has resulted in outrage among people all over the world. Protests have erupted everywhere against police brutality towards victims like Floyd and many others. Not only that but many have also raised their voice against racial discrimination that still prevails in many parts of the world. It was announced by the music industry that they will be observing ‘Blackout Tuesday’ on June 2, 2020, in solidarity with the protests against George Floyd’s murder in broad daylight.

Numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have now taken part in what has been termed as the Black Lives Matter movement. They have joined this movement by sharing nothing but just a plain black background image on their respective social media handles and captioned it with #BlackLivesMatter and #BlackoutTuesday. International celebs like Katy Petty, Demi Lovato, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Scooter Braun, etc. have taken part in this silent protest that has been organized to denounce the heinous act in Minneapolis.

Many celebs from our country have also expressed solidarity in with the protests against George Floyd’s murder under police custody by joining the Blackout Tuesday movement. is also among these famous personalities who have taken to social media for expressing their solidarity with the same. The actress too has shared a plain blank image on her Instagram handle as a mark of protest against the killings of people like Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. She writes, “Black Lives Matter #BlackOutTuesday #WeStandInSolidarity #NoRoomForRacism #ICantBreathe.” As soon as Hina posted this on the photo-sharing app, fans supported her in the cause too, and praised her for joining the movement.

Check out Hina Khan’s Instagram post below:

Hina is known for voicing out her opinions regarding various issues on social media. A few hours back, the actress had also warned everyone about Cyclone Nisarga and urged them to stay indoors and be safe. Earlier many other celebs like Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others openly voiced out their opinions against George Floyd’s death under police custody that happened a few days back. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a long note on her personal handle that reads, “There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder.”

