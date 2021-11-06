From BMW to Audi Q5: Here’s Bharti Singh’s luxury car collection

Bharti Singh is a famous comedian currently in the Hindi entertainment industry. She has carved a niche for herself with hard work. Fans love her comedy skills and always shower her with appreciation. She even hosts shows and award functions. At present, she is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. There is speculation that Bharti is coming up with her show and the shooting has also started for the same. But an official confirmation is awaited in this regard. She was recently in news for losing weight.

Bharti started her career with the reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She was the second runner-up. She appeared as a participant along with Sharad Kelkar and Paresh Ganatra in Comedy Circus 3. She participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra, a show conceptualised by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for Colors TV. After so many years of hard-working, the actress owns a collection of expensive cars.

She is a proud owner of a black BMW X7. Bharti also owns two other luxury cars, which include a Mercedez Benz GL-350. The cost of her black BMW X7 starts from Rs 95.84 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.67 crore. She also owns an Audi Q5.

Audi Q5 price starts at ₹ 50.27 Lakh and goes upto ₹ 56.26 Lakh. The price of Diesel variant for Q5 ranges between ₹ 50.27 Lakh - ₹ 56.26 Lakh. Audi Q5 is available in 6 variants.

