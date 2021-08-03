BMW to Ducati bike, a sneak peek into Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim's expensive cars and bike collection

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples in the telly world. They met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other gradually. They got married on February 22, 2018, and believe in living a simple life. The couple always considers their family as the strongest pillar of their relationship and often shares pictures with them. Their Youtube videos also show how much they love their family members. Fans lovingly called 'Shoaika'.

Dipika with hard work and talent went on to achieve great things in her life. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. And over the years, she has worked in several shows but she is known for playing the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib has also been part of many shows and has impressed fans with his performance. But apart from their acting, the couple also owns expensive cars and bike. They had shared pictures on their Instagram handles.

The couple had celebrated their one-year anniversary by gifting themselves a BMW X4. The actor had shared the picture of the car on Instagram where he posed with his wife. He captioned it as “Work hard with a clean heart and your dreams do take the face of reality!!! Here we introduce you all to the new member of our family!!! our first luxury car The BMW X4!!!! Our First Anniversary Gift To Ourselves!!!”.

After winning Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakar bought her dream car BMW 6 series in royal blue colour. The price of the BMW 6 Series GT diesel variant starts from Rs 63.90 lakh. Her husband and actor had shared the photo and wrote, "She turned her can’t into cans and her Dreams into plans. Congratulations on turning your dream into reality. Proud of you @ms.dipika bmw GT wali ladki???? love you. #khwabonketinkosechalbanaeaashiyan."

Meanwhile, the actor is also a proud owner of a luxury bike, Ducati. The actor had posted pictures with his bright red luxury bike. The actor captioned the pictures saying, "The dream that every boy carries has turned into reality for me today!!!!!! Thankyou Allah for everything #ducati #ducatiindia #panigalev4#ducatiinfinitymumbai." In the picture, he is seen sitting on his expensive bike and posing for the cameras.

