From BMW to Mercedes Benz: Shaheer Sheikh’s expensive car collection

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh is on cloud nine after he became the father of a cute baby girl. The actor has not shared any picture of his newborn child but has revealed her name. The couple has named her Anaya. But fans are eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the child. He is well-known for his role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. His and Erica Fernandes's chemistry is adored by fans. However, apart from this, he has been part of many hit television shows and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

He has worked in shows like- Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Best of Luck Nikki, Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer made his television debut in Kya Mast Hai Life. Currently, he is also seen in the serial Pavitra Rishta 2. The actor plays the iconic role of Manav. The second season started on September 15. Fans are loving Ankita and Shaheer’s pairing. Well, after so many years of hard-working one deserves to enjoy every bit of it. And Shaheer is also no different.

The actor has purchased a new house and also has an expensive collection of cars. From BMW to Mercedes Benz, the actor has a beautiful collection. Let’s take a look here:

To note, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet price is ₹ 72.35 Lakh. The price of Petrol version of C-Class Cabriolet is ₹ 72.35 Lakh. The actor also owns BMW. He has shared the picture and videos on Instagram. He wrote, “Thank you @mercedesbenz it's a dream come true. #cabriolet #Merc #fun.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on becoming a father: Whenever I look at her, I feel overwhelmed