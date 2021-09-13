From BMW to MG Hector; A look at the expensive car collection of Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is one of the most successful actresses in the telly world. The actress has been part of many hit shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Her onscreen role of Sonakshi Bose is adored by fans. They love her chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh. Well, the actress has been part of regional films also and created a niche for herself. A few months back, she has purchased her home also in Mumbai and it was during new year celebration, she shared the pictures on social media.

Erica started her journey on the small screen with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi with Shaheer Sheikh. And in no time, she became the most popular and loved face of Indian television. The actress is one of the bankable actors of the telly world. While the actress continues to impress fans with her acting skills, Erica also gives everyone a sneak peek of her lavish lifestyle. Her Instagram feed proves that Erica lives life queen size. She is a proud owner of two expensive cars.

She loves to travel and has explored the most exotic locations. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress owns not one but two super expensive cars.

The actress is a proud owner of a swanky BMW car. The cost of a car will make your jaws drop. As per reports, BMW 5 series range starts at Rs 62. 90 lakh and goes up to Rs 71.90 lakh. Erica Fernandes also has MG Hector in her car collection. The car is priced between Rs 13.90 lakh to Rs 18.86 lakh.

