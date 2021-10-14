From BMW to Range Rover: Check out Rashami Desai’s expensive car collection

Rashami Desai has established herself as one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She has been part of many shows but the actress rose to fame from her role of Tapasya Thakur in the long-running soap opera Uttaran. She won immense praise and various awards and nominations for the same. But this show was not her debut, Desai made her Hindi television debut with Ravan followed by a double role in Pari Hoon Main.

Rashami was also seen love triangle Dil Se Dil Tak as Shorvari Parth Bhanushali which also co-starred Sidharth Shukla. It was also rumoured that they were dating each other at that time. But then from the supernatural thriller Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel her popularity increased. Even in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami and Sidharth were seen together but till then they were not on talking terms anymore. In the show they were mostly seen fighting. Later she made her OTT debut with the short film Tamas.

However, with this long successful career, the actress has achieved a lot in her life which includes expensive cars. She owns BMW and Range Rover. Well, Range Rover is a new addition to her collection.

Take a look here: