BMW to Range Rover: Lavish car collection of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mr Faisu

Mr. Faisu is an Indian Influencer, Actor, Model, and Fashion Blogger. He is very popular among Indian youth. The social media sensation creates innovative reels and content to engage with his audience. He rose to popularity during the pandemic by producing content on social media, and that fandom gave him a name in showbiz too. Bollywood and television celebrities started collaborating with him to gain a wider reach in order to promote their projects. This stardom helped Mr. Faisu to get his first television reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He will also be seen as one of the contestants of the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Mr. Faisu is very fond of fancy cars and he is the proud owner of a vast variety of cars. Here is the list of cars owned by social media star.

1. BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series is a premium sedan car in the Mr Faisu car collection. The price of the BMW 7 Series is almost Rs. 1.60 Cr. Mr Faisu’s BMW 7 Series has a twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder diesel engine of 2993cc which produces a max power of 261bhp & max torque of 620nm. It has an 8-speed automatic engine. The BMW 7 Series gives a certified mileage of 17.60 kmpl. The top speed of the 7 Series is 250 kmph & it can speed up from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

2. Range Rover

The list of Mr Faisu cars includes a Range Rover Velar. It’s a luxury all-wheel drive (4×4) SUV. The ex-showroom price of the Range Rover Velar is Rs. 86.75 Lakhs. This car has a 2-Liter turbo petrol engine of 1997cc. The engine produces max power of 246bhp & max torque of 365Nm. The Velar has 8-speed automatic transmission. The mileage of this car is 15.8kmpl. The top speed of velar is 217kmph. This car speeds up 0-100 in just 7.5 seconds.

3. BMW 6 Series

BMW 6 Series is the next car in Mr Faisu car collection. It’s a luxury sedan car in Mr Faisu cars. The ex-showroom price of the BMW 6 Series is Rs. 68.50 Lakhs. This car has a 2-Liter 4 cylinder petrol engine of 1998cc. This engine generates max power of 254bhp & max torque of 400Nm. The 6 Series has an 8-speed automatic transmission. The mileage of this car is 13.30kmpl. The top speed of the BMW 6 Series is 250kmph. The car speeds up 0-100 in just 6.5 seconds.

4. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is the next car in Mr Faisu car collection. The ex-showroom price of Mahindra Thar is Rs. 15.54 Lakhs. He has a top variant of Thar. This car has a 2.2-Liter diesel engine of 2184cc. The engine of Thar produces max power of 130bhp & max torque of 300Nm. Thar has a 6-speed automatic transmission. It’s an all-wheel (4×4) drive car. The mileage of Thar is 15.2kmpl. The top speed of Thar is 155kmph. Mahindra Thar speeds up 0-100 in 10.2 seconds.

5. Jaguar XE

Jaguar XE is the next car in Mr Faisu cars. It’s a luxury sedan car in Mr Faisu car collection. The ex-showroom price of the Jaguar XE is Rs. 48.50 Lakhs.The Jaguar XE has a 2-Liter turbo petrol engine of 1997cc. The engine produces max power of 247bhp & max torque of 365Nm. Jaguar XE has an 8-speed automatic transmission. The mileage of the Jaguar XE is 13.6kmpl. The top speed of this car is 250kmpl.

